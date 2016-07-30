Looking for inspiration to get healthier?

Check out these people's journeys to fitness...

Think you can't run? Watch this...

Media playback is not supported on this device

'If I can do it, anyone can' - teacher's Couch to 5K story

The plus-size personal trainer

Media playback is not supported on this device

  • Read more about Kate's story here.

Fixed by cycling

Media playback is not supported on this device

How cycling helped Geoff Whitington turn his life around
  • Meet more people inspired by Geoff to take on the 'RideLondon Fixing Challenge' here and find out how to get into cycling with the BBC Get Inspired guide.

There's something for everyone in this team

Media playback is not supported on this device

Southport Ladies Rugby Club training at Ainsdale

Tennis saved Tony

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Tennis saved my life'

'She's like a dynamo'

Media playback is not supported on this device

BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero winner for East Midlands Denise Larrad

