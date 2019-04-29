Couch to 5K Challenge - a nine-week programme for beginners

Media playback is not supported on this device Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Think you can't run?

Surprise yourself - just because you don't doesn't mean you can't.

The Couch to 5k smartphone app is back.

BBC Get Inspired and Public Health England's One You campaign will get you off the couch and running in just nine weeks.

This challenge builds in time and effort, so you'll constantly be impressed with what you can do.

Join mum Laura in taking on the Couch to 5k Challenge by downloading the smartphone app

Meet Laura, a new mum who herself was looking to get back into running. She will guide you through the nine weeks with tips, hints and motivational words.

Laura joins four celebrity trainers - comedian Sarah Millican, Radio DJ Jo Whiley, 13-time Olympic and World Championship gold medallist Michael Johnson and comedian and actor Sanjeev Kohli.

Download the app now on Apple or Android devices and share your story with others on social media via the #getinspired hashtag.