From ballet to baller - five inspiring stories from the week

Frankie Fielden, 11, first started playing football after attending a Girls' Football Week event in 2015

Girls' Football Week - From ballet to baller

Meet Frankie Fielden, an 11-year-old from Southampton who swapped her ballet shoes for football boots after attending a Girls' Football Week event in 2015.

She instantly fell in love with the sport, so much so that her mum has now set up an all-girls team.

Girls' Football Week has been taking place this week as the Football Association look to double the number of females playing football by 2020. (FA)

Why two women ran the London Marathon in their underwear

On Sunday 21 April, journalist Bryony Gordon completed the London Marathon...in her underwear.

Bryony, who was joined by plus-size model Jada Sezer, wanted "to prove that a runner's body comes in all shapes and sizes" and "that exercise is for everyone; small, big, tall, short, size eight, size 18." (Shape)

Sled hockey - Father and son use unique sport to bond

Jack Zyran and his dad Darren have found a new way to bond, through the sport of Sled Hockey.

Jack, who uses a wheelchair in day-to-day life, says it allows him and his dad to "be on the same level" when playing sport.

He said: "We get to go on road trips together, we're together almost every weekend, and that has really increased our relationship and grew our bond stronger." (Local SVR)

Pledge to finish Matt Campbell's race

Thousands of people have pledged to "finish" the London Marathon in honour of MasterChef contestant Matt Campbell who died 3.7 miles short of the finish. (BBC News)

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Meet Joseph Chamberlain College girls - the FA People's Cup futsal team inspiring Muslim women to take up football.

