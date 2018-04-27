BBC Sport - FA People's Cup finals: The ex-academy players who 'want to prove' they can still play

The ex-academy players who 'want to prove' they can still play

Dion Dublin visits Sala Soccer FC, a team of boys who were all released by professional academy clubs and now "want to prove a point" in the FA People's Cup finals at St George's Park.

