Five inspiring stories: GB win six medals at International Blind Tennis Championships

The Blind Tennis World Championships took place at Shankill Tennis Club in Dublin

GB strike gold at International Blind Tennis Championships

"We had great team spirit running throughout the tournament and I felt honoured to be part of it."

Great Britain's James Currie won gold in the B2 category as the International Blind Tennis Championships took place in Dublin last weekend.

More than 60 players from 14 different countries took part in an almost perfect tournament for British players, who won six out of seven world titles.

'Cheer Tyme' going to the World Championships

A cheerleading team from Pennsylvania, made up of 20 athletes with disabilities, have booked their place at the World Championships.

"Cheerleading is my life. I like the jumps, stuns, tumble and dance," says 'Cheer Tyme' cheerleader Olivia. (Fox 43)

Helping mental health through boxing

A boxer-turned-psychiatric nurse is up for an award after combining his skills in the gym with his new profession to help people with mental health problems.

Mark Field, from Connah's Quay in Flintshire, and the team at the Buckley Amateur Boxing Club encourage young people with ADHD, bipolar and depression to use the sport to overcome issues such as low confidence and self-esteem. (BBC News)

Passionate about pickleball

Pickleball is a unique blend of different racket sports. It's easy to pick up and anyone can play - find out why these players are so passionate about pickleball. (CBC)

FA People's Cup 2018: Champions crowned at St George's Park

From the first ever Futsal champions to penalty shootout drama, the 2018 FA People's Cup came to a thrilling end as 18 teams were crowned winners of the biggest and most inclusive five-a-side tournament in the United Kingdom.

Here are the highlights from Saturday ...

And the best bits from Sunday ...

