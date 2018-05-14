BBC Sport - Mental Health Awareness Week: Ireland rugby player Hannah Tyrrell on Tackle Your Feelings

Rugby players tackling mental health issues

Hannah Tyrrell, a member of the Ireland women's rugby team, talks about overcoming mental health problems and how she wants to help people facing similar problems.

Tyrrell, who experienced bulimia and self-harm as a young teenager, is involved with the Tackle Your Feelings campaign which aims to promote mental wellbeing and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

