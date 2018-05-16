BBC Sport - Mental Health Week: 'Football has saved my life - without it, I wouldn't be here'
'Football has saved my life'
- From the section Get Inspired
On James Casling's 15th birthday, his father killed himself. James tried to take his own life on multiple occasions in the following years.
It was only after playing football with Queens Park Rangers' mental health team that he wanted to live again.
Originally shown on Victoria Derbyshire programme in April 2017
Find out how you can get into football with the BBC Get Inspired guide.