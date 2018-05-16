BBC Sport - Mental Health Week: 'Football has saved my life - without it, I wouldn't be here'

'Football has saved my life'

On James Casling's 15th birthday, his father killed himself. James tried to take his own life on multiple occasions in the following years.

It was only after playing football with Queens Park Rangers' mental health team that he wanted to live again.

Originally shown on Victoria Derbyshire programme in April 2017

