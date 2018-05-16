BBC Sport - Mental Health Week: 'The gym helps me cope with my OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder)'

'The gym helps me cope with my OCD'

Gemma has Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), but has found bodybuilding helps her manage and works as a coping strategy.

“To hear people use the phrase ‘I’m just a little bit OCD’." If they could be in my head for 10 minutes I think they’d re-evaluate the use of the statement!”

This clip was originally broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

'The gym helps me cope with my OCD'

Video

Horse riding changed my life - Kai

Video

Rugby players tackling mental health issues

Video

How Amna is getting more South Asian girls into cricket

Video

Sunday's FA People's Cup finals - relive the best bits

Video

Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Video

'If I didn't run I don't think I'd be here'

Video

Great goals & skills from Saturday's FA People's Cup finals

Video

Push the boat out and get into sailing

Video

Can England's Jade & Nat handle our netball quiz?

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

Gym fan, 100, says 'age is just a number'

  • From the section News
Video

Girls in Oldham changing the face of bowls