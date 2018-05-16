BBC Sport - Mental Health Week: 'The gym helps me cope with my OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder)'
- From the section Get Inspired
Gemma has Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), but has found bodybuilding helps her manage and works as a coping strategy.
“To hear people use the phrase ‘I’m just a little bit OCD’." If they could be in my head for 10 minutes I think they’d re-evaluate the use of the statement!”
This clip was originally broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live.