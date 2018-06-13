RideLondon-Surrey 2018: New 19-mile event added for younger/newer cyclists

Media playback is not supported on this device How RideLondon is encouraging young riders to try cycling

Younger and newer cyclists are being given an opportunity to take part in RideLondon-Surrey 2018 with the launch of a new 19-mile event.

The new ride - which is open to people 12 years and over - will start from Sandown Racecourse and take in the last section of the RideLondon-Surrey route.

Entries will be via ballot, which will close either when 4,000 entries are received or at 17:00 BST on 4 July.

It is one of eight RideLondon-Surrey events over the weekend of 28-29 July.

There are the two professional races, the Classic and Classique, as well as the 100-mile and 46-mile mass participation races, Grand Prix track races, family-friendly FreeCycle and Brompton World Championship final.

Over 100,000 cyclists are expected to participate.

Speaking about the new 19-mile event the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "The RideLondon-Surrey 19 will be a great way of inspiring more people to take to two wheels.

"It is going to be a wonderful opportunity for less experienced cyclists to ride through the world's greatest city on traffic-free roads.

"I am delighted that students from my old school [Ernest Bevin College] are among the first to sign-up."

Like the other RideLondon events on the Sunday, the 19-mile ride will finish on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

Young riders aged 12-16 years old will need to be accompanied by a responsible adult who is 18 years or over and must be able to demonstrate their cycling competence.

This can be done during registration by showing completion of the Level Two of the Bikeability programme or by being a member of a British Cycling Club.