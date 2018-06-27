BBC Sport - #WorkoutWednesday with Team GB - Sally Conway's favourite weight routines

Workout Wednesday with Team GB - Sally Conway

Team GB judoka Sally Conway runs us through her favourite weight routines in this week's #WorkoutWednesday.

Join in and let us know how you get on via Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #GetInspired.

WATCH MORE: The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired bring #WorkoutWednesday to your summer, with Team GB Olympians. Tune in for more over the coming weeks.

If you fancy giving judo a go, click here to find your nearest club across the UK.

