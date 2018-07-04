BBC Sport - #WorkoutWednesday with Team GB - Fiona Pennie's favourite exercises

Workout Wednesday with Team GB's Fiona Pennie

Team GB slalom canoeist Fiona Pennie runs us through her favourite exercises in this week's #WorkoutWednesday.

Join in and let us know how you get on via Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #GetInspired.

WATCH MORE: The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired bring #WorkoutWednesday to your summer, with Team GB Olympians. Tune in for more over the coming weeks.

If you fancy giving canoeing a go, click here to find your nearest club across the UK.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB's Fiona Pennie

Video

How Lucy Bryden is helping tennis grow in East Lothian

Video

Judy Murray's tennis games for kids

Video

Andy Murray's backhand tips

Video

Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Video

Swapping the Welsh Valleys for Canadian ice hockey

  • From the section Wales
Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB - Sally Conway

Video

Get active this summer at GoFest!

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

Woman, 102, tries indoor skydiving

  • From the section News
Video

Girls in Oldham changing the face of bowls