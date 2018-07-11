BBC Sport - #WorkoutWednesday with Team GB hockey stars Rayer & Ansley's favourite exercises

Workout Wednesday with Team GB hockey stars Rayer & Ansley

Team GB hockey stars Ellie Rayer and Giselle Ansley run us through their favourite exercises in this week's #WorkoutWednesday.

Join in and let us know how you get on via Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #GetInspired.

WATCH MORE: The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired bring #WorkoutWednesday to your summer, with Team GB Olympians. Tune in for more over the coming weeks.

If you fancy giving hockey a go, click here to find your nearest club across the UK.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB hockey stars Rayer & Ansley

Video

'Tennis can be a tool for social change'

Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB's Fiona Pennie

Video

Celebrity golfers take up the blindfold challenge

  • From the section Golf
Video

Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB - Sally Conway

Video

'Footballing grannies' on tour in Russia

  • From the section News
Video

Judy Murray's tennis games for kids

Video

Andy Murray's backhand tips

Video

How Lucy Bryden is helping tennis grow in East Lothian

Video

'Tennis saved my life'

Video

Learn how to serve with Kristyna Pliskova