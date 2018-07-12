Get Inspired: How to get into goalball

Media playback is not supported on this device Get Inspired with Goalball

How do I start?

Visit the Goalball UK website to find your nearest club or for information on other ways you can get involved, such as taster sessions, officiating and volunteering.

What is it?

Goalball is an indoor sport designed for people who are visually impaired, but open to anyone.

It's played by two teams of three and the aim is to roll a ball, which has bells in it, along the floor and across the opponent's line.

All players wear eyeshades so are blindfolded.

. The goal is nine metres wide, so players use their whole body to stop the ball.

Is it for me?

Anyone can play! Although goalball is designed for people that are visually impaired, all players wear a blindfold meaning that the sport is inclusive and encourages everyone to give it a go. At the top level, in the Paralympics for example, you have to be blind or visually impaired to play.

What to expect when I start

Goalball is easy to pick up - all you need is an indoor court/gym, a ball that makes noise, eyeshades and six players.

Teamwork is a big part of goalball and it's fun and sociable - as an inclusive sport you'll make new friends.

You'll get quicker at rolling the ball - some of the GB athletes can throw the ball at over 70 miles per hour.

To get you in the mood ...

