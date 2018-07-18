BBC Sport - Telemark: 'It's like the triathlon of skiing' - GB's Jasmin Taylor talks up telemark
'It's like the triathlon of skiing' - GB's Taylor talks up telemark
Telemark skiing is hoping to be included in the programme for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. GB's Jasmin Taylor is one of the best in the world and she explains what makes it such an exciting sport.
