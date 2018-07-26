BBC Sport - RideLondon-Surrey 2018: Why Lena Stranks is cycling for Birmingham Children's Hospital

Why Lena is cycling for Birmingham Children's Hospital

Lena Stranks is taking part in this year's RideLondon-Surrey to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Here she tells the story of losing her week-old daughter Tamsin and how the hospital worked so hard to save Tamsin's twin sister Abigail.

READ MORE: On my dad's bike - 'he'll be there in spirit'

Watch live coverage of the RideLondon-Surrey Classic, Sunday 29 July, 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

