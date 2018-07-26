Dan Harvey has taken his first steps in almost three years - thanks to the help of the Get Busy Living Centre in Melton Mowbray.

The 32-year-old tells BBC East Midlands Today that the Centre, which treats people with catastrophic sporting injuries, feels like a "community" and is an "amazing place".

The Centre, which is the brainchild of former Leicester Tigers rugby player Matt Hampson, is already operational but officially opens in September.