BBC Sport - Get Busy Living Centre: How Matt Hampson's drive helped Dan Harvey walk again

Tears of joy after walking again

Dan Harvey has taken his first steps in almost three years - thanks to the help of the Get Busy Living Centre in Melton Mowbray.

The 32-year-old tells BBC East Midlands Today that the Centre, which treats people with catastrophic sporting injuries, feels like a "community" and is an "amazing place".

The Centre, which is the brainchild of former Leicester Tigers rugby player Matt Hampson, is already operational but officially opens in September.

Top videos

Video

Tears of joy after walking again

Video

Watch: The moment youngster got the better of Neymar

Video

Klopp on pressure, trophy expectations and Karius' concussion

Video

'Beef' takes a punch from 'the Body Snatcher'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Why Lena is cycling for Birmingham Children's Hospital

Video

Manchester United beat Rangers in Super Cup NI

Video

Who does Sane tip to rival Man City for the title?

Video

Workout Wednesday with Rowan Cheshire