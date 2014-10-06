Get Inspired: How to get into boccia

Media playback is not supported on this device Boccia Championships 2018 - here's how to play.

How do I start?

Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

What is boccia?

A sport specifically designed for athletes with a disability, two sides compete to get their balls as close to the target ball (jack) as possible.

The ball can be thrown, rolled, bounced or kicked and a ramp can be used if the player is unable to release the ball with their hands.

Is it for me?

It's a mixed-gender sport that can be played individually or as a team. Although it's designed for people with a disability, anyone can play and a classification system operates at competitive level so that players compete at a similar level of ability.

What to expect when I start?

Boccia tests muscle control, accuracy and co-ordination.

With clubs across the UK, it offers a great way to meet new people and develop communication skills.

It's an indoor sport that's usually played on a court similar in size to a badminton court - but any flat surface can be used.

The Lord's Taverners U19 National Boccia Championships is a schools competition for young people with a physical disability.

All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.