Get Inspired: How to get into dodgeball

How do I start?

The best thing about dodgeball is that you can play for free. All you need is some space, comfortable clothes and footwear, a ball and some friends.

You can also type your postcode into the United Kingdom Dodgeball Association (UKDBA) website to find a club near you.

What is dodgeball?

There are two teams of six players, facing each other on a court, and the aim is to eliminate your opponents by striking them with a ball.

There are three balls in play and you have to hit the opposing player anywhere below the shoulders. If you are facing, then it's your job to dodge the ball.

If the opposing player catches the ball, then you're eliminated. If all of your team have been eliminated, you lose.

For the full rules, visit the UKDBA website.

Is it for me?

You may have been inspired to give it a go after watching the film 'DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story,' or maybe you want to play a fun sport where you make mates and work as a team. Whatever your reason, dodgeball could be the perfect sport for you.

What to expect when I start?

Dodgeball is high intensity as you run and jump on the court and work up a sweat .

. You will improve your agility and balance as you try to move out of the way of incoming balls.

as you try to move out of the way of incoming balls. You'll also work your shoulders, back and arm muscles when throwing the ball.

when throwing the ball. As you aim the ball at your opponent, who will be on the move, you'll improve your hand-eye co-ordination .

. The UKDBA classes dodgeball as a 'sport for all' with opportunities for people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and abilities .

. Download the 'My Dodgeball' inclusive booklet which has varying rules for blind, deaf and other disability players.

To get you in the mood…