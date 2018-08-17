Get Inspired: How to get into dodgeball
-
- From the section Get Inspired
How do I start?
- The best thing about dodgeball is that you can play for free. All you need is some space, comfortable clothes and footwear, a ball and some friends.
- You can also type your postcode into the United Kingdom Dodgeball Association (UKDBA) website to find a club near you.
What is dodgeball?
- There are two teams of six players, facing each other on a court, and the aim is to eliminate your opponents by striking them with a ball.
- There are three balls in play and you have to hit the opposing player anywhere below the shoulders. If you are facing, then it's your job to dodge the ball.
- If the opposing player catches the ball, then you're eliminated. If all of your team have been eliminated, you lose.
- For the full rules, visit the UKDBA website.
Is it for me?
You may have been inspired to give it a go after watching the film 'DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story,' or maybe you want to play a fun sport where you make mates and work as a team. Whatever your reason, dodgeball could be the perfect sport for you.
What to expect when I start?
- Dodgeball is high intensity as you run and jump on the court and work up a sweat.
- You will improve your agility and balance as you try to move out of the way of incoming balls.
- You'll also work your shoulders, back and arm muscles when throwing the ball.
- As you aim the ball at your opponent, who will be on the move, you'll improve your hand-eye co-ordination.
- The UKDBA classes dodgeball as a 'sport for all' with opportunities for people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and abilities.
- Download the 'My Dodgeball' inclusive booklet which has varying rules for blind, deaf and other disability players.