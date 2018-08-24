BBC Sport - Cricket: How Abdus Salaam went from troubled teen to cricket coach
'If I didn't have cricket I'd be breaking the law'
- From the section Get Inspired
Abdus Salaam, 18, tells us how he went from a troubled teenager to an award-winning volunteer and cricket coach, inspiring children up and down the country.
