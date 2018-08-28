BBC Sport - I want to change people's lives - 2016 Unsung Hero winner Marcellus Baz

I want to change people's lives - 2016 Unsung Hero winner Baz

Nottingham School of Boxing founder Marcellus Baz, who was named the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award winner at the 2016 Sports Personality of the Year awards, explains how he turned his life around to help others.

