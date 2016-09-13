Get Inspired's comprehensive list of club finders for different sports and activities

Want to get fit? Try something different? Make new friends?

No matter what your fitness level, there is a sport or activity out there for you. If you don't know how to get started, below is a list of club and session finders for a host of different sports.

You can also look at our A-Z activity guides list to find out more about a particular sport.

Badminton

Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.

Baseball & Softball

Find your nearest club using the Baseball Softball UK club finder and Hit the Pitch is a programme introducing the game to beginners.

Basketball

Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.

Boccia

Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Bowls

Check out Scottish Bowls or Bowls Scotland, Welsh Bowling Association , Irish Bowling Association and Bowls England for clubs in your area.

Boxing

Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.

Climbing

British Mountaineering Council (BMC) will be able to help you find a club near you in England and Wales. If you live in Scotland, get in touch with Mountaineering Scotland and in Northern Ireland, try Mountaineering Ireland.

Cricket

The ECB Cricket Network - Play Cricket - is a mine of information to help you get involved with a club anywhere in the UK, or find more information about playing in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Cycling

British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks.

Dodgeball

Type your postcode into the British Dodgeball Association website to find a club near you.

Football

Find a club in England, Wales,Scotland or Northern Ireland to get started.

Goalball

Visit the Goalball UK website to find your nearest club or for information on other ways you can get involved, such as taster sessions, officiating and volunteering.

Hockey

Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game or interested in coming back to it after years away. Simply type in your postcode to locate your nearest club.

Ice Hockey

Find Ice Hockey clubs and rinks near you by visiting the English and Welsh, Scottish, or Irish Ice Hockey Association websites

Ice Skating

If you're a beginner you can check out Skate UK, - a 10-stage programme to help get you started.

Netball

Find a club in England,Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland to get started.

Orienteering

British Orienteering can help you find a club nearby. You can also learn more from Scottish Orienteering, the Welsh Orienteering Association, and the NI Orienteering Association.

Running

For more information on running - advice, training, races, clubs you can join - a good place to start is one of these sites: Run Together, Jog Scotland, Run Wales and Northern Ireland Running.

Skiing

Find your local centre in England,Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too. There's also loads of information at Disability Snowsport for anyone looking for inclusive skiing.

Squash

To get started in England, visit The England Squash website. You can also find details of local clubs in Scotland,Wales and Northern Ireland.

Swimming

Find out how you can learn to swim in England, Wales,Scotland and Northern Ireland. You can also use Swim England's pool finder to find your local swimming bath.

Yoga

Search for your nearest class via The British Wheel of Yoga, the Yoga Fellowship of Northern Ireland, Yoga Scotland, and the British Wheel of Yoga, Wales Region.