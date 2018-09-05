BBC Sport - Football Association's Respect campaign:' We only do positive' trail promotes positive support
'We Only Do Positive' - the FA's Respect campaign
Watch the trail for the FA's "We Only Do Positive" Respect campaign as it aims to promote and educate coaches and parents on their roles in creating a fun, safe and inclusive environment for all the players, ensuring they have great experiences throughout their football journey.
Read more about the campaign and its additional resources on the FA website.