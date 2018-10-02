BBC Sport - Unsung Hero: Bradford duo look to build a legacy/good citizens through football programme

Unsung Hero: 'I'm still that mad guy and I'll take them anywhere'

Barry and Jerry are determined to build a legacy and create good citizens through their volunteer football programme in Bradford.

The BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award celebrates volunteers who dedicate their free time to help people participate in grassroots sports and fitness activities.

Unsung Hero: 'I'm still that mad guy and I'll take them anywhere'

