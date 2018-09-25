BBC Sport - BBC Sport Scotland's Laura McGhie took on the canoe slalom in Glasgow
BBC Sport v Glasgow's canoe slalom
- From the section Get Inspired
Admit it, we've all watched the professionals on the big stage and thought: "I could do that."
Well, BBC Sport Scotland's Laura McGhie put those words into practice and took on the canoe slalom course alongside the Pinkston Panthers.
READ MORE: Franklin wins two canoe medals in Spain
Check out the Get Inspired activity guide for information on how to get into canoeing.