BBC Sport - BBC Sport Scotland's Laura McGhie took on the canoe slalom in Glasgow

BBC Sport v Glasgow's canoe slalom

Admit it, we've all watched the professionals on the big stage and thought: "I could do that."

Well, BBC Sport Scotland's Laura McGhie put those words into practice and took on the canoe slalom course alongside the Pinkston Panthers.

READ MORE: Franklin wins two canoe medals in Spain

Check out the Get Inspired activity guide for information on how to get into canoeing.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

BBC Sport v Glasgow's canoe slalom

Video

'You're vain if you do that' - the world of gym selfies

Video

Nominate your Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2018 today

Video

Touch rugby - what are the benefits?

Video

Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Video

Andy Murray promotes The Daily Mile

  • From the section News
Video

England stars try their hand at touch rugby

Video

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Video

Roller Derby: Learn the rules

Video

'All you need is trainers and loose clothes'

Video

Balance workout with Team GB's Emily Sarsfield

Video

I want to change people's lives - 2016 Unsung Hero winner Baz

Video

Skateboarding - how to do an 'ollie'