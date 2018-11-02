Fitness Freebies: Workout tips from personal trainers to the stars

David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Megan Fox and Mollie King have all used personal trainers to help with their fitness

With Christmas round the corner, forking out on a new gym membership or a session with a personal trainer may not be your priority right now.

There are loads of online workout videos which you can follow for free, but how can you be sure that the instructor knows their stuff?

We've found you four workout tips from personal trainers who have sculpted the muscles and toned the bodies of celebrities worldwide.

Bend it Like Beckham

Here is a core workout to try at home by Shona Vertue, the woman said to be the personal trainer that introduced David Beckham to yoga.

Superhero status

Luke Zocchi not only put the Thor into Chris Hemsworth, but he worked with Chris Pratt to become the Guardian of the Galaxy he is today. You don't have to be an Avenger to try Luke's 'no gym required' routine.

Fast and Furious

Harley Pasternak has worked with actress Megan Fox in the past and gives an insight into how to do the perfect hip thrust tricep extension, as demonstrated by You Tube sensation Charlie Puth.

Fit for a King

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 semi-finalist and 'Saturdays' singer, Mollie King, has used the services of London-based PT Tyrone Brennand. Here is a typical routine he puts Mollie through.

For more ideas on working out at home, take a look at our guide that includes exercises to reduce bingo wings and belly dancing cardio moves.