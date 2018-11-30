Fitness freebies: Five quick and easy fitness tips for the festive season

fittips

With Christmas fast approaching, the last thing you need to fork out on is getting fit.

Throughout November we've shared fitness freebies to help you get a body like Thor, the best workouts to do at home, how to get fit using household objects, and tips on how to stay motivated during winter.

This week we've trawled Twitter for some quick and easy #FitnessTips.

Jumpin' Jack Flash

fitness tips

Test yourself

Fitness tips

Military fitness

fitness tips

Tip toe

fitness tips

Morning motivation

fitness tips
line

If you'd like to try a new sport but aren't sure where to start, check out these guides.

Related to this story