UK Coaching Awards 2018: Melanie Timberlake and Izzy Cottrell among those honoured

Great coaching is about people supporting others to be better, to be themselves or to live the life they wanted, say UK Coaching.

Melanie Timberlake and Izzy Cottrell are examples of that as they, and others, were recognised at the organisation's annual awards ceremony in London on Thursday night.

Multi-sport coach Melanie, from Aylesbury, was named Disability Coach of the Year and Chesterfield's Izzy won the Heather Crouch Young Coach of the Year award.

There is always an escape - sport and physical activity provides that Melanie Timberlake

"Over three million people coaching in the UK - benefiting over nine million - are there to support others through the medium of sport and physical activity," explained UK Coaching's director of coaching Emma Atkins.

"The UK Coaching Awards are a chance to reflect and celebrate the effect great coaching has on society."

Overcoming the challenges

Mel, seen teaching ikkaido (right and bottom left), received her award from BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell and chair of UK Coaching, Gillian Wilmott (top left)

Life has not been straightforward for Melanie.

Exercise helped her through a tough upbringing but, after a knee injury at 17 ended her running career, battles with mental health followed along with the challenge of managing her children's disabilities.

And, if that was not enough already, Melanie needed brain surgery herself and has been left with her own disabilities to manage.

Then, two years ago, she found Ikkaido - the martial arts specifically designed for people with a disability.

The inclusive environment boosted her confidence, improved her outlook and she fell in love with the sport.

"Coaching has transformed my life," says Mel, who is based at the Stoke Mandeville National Centre for Disability Sport and manages a further three disability football teams.

"I hope I am able to help change the lives of those I coach and help them realise that no matter what life throws at you, there is always an escape.

"Sport and physical activity provides that.

"For me, being able to coach means the world."

This Girl Can Coach

Izzy must surely have a Harry Potter-style time-turner to cope with her busy life.

Studying for A levels in English Language, Psychology and Sports Studies would be enough for many to handle on their own.

But, over the last two years, Izzy has also spent a staggering 700 hours coaching young people in Derbyshire.

"Coaching means so much to me and has given me so many opportunities," says Izzy.

"I am very lucky that I have had the chance to pursue this passion and to be recognised."

It's not just about being physically healthy - the mental and social aspects are just as important Izzy Cottrell

Having been persuaded by her best friend Phoebe to try netball, Izzy soon took up a leadership role.

The pair were spotted at a leaders academy by the Derbyshire Institute of Sport and were put forward for the This Girl Can Coach scheme, which funded them to pursue coaching qualifications and experience.

Izzy's coaching sessions now include some for those with Special Educational Needs.

"I believe every child should be able to participate and have a fun experience," she says.

"You have to create sessions to make every child feel they can be involved."

And why does Izzy think sport and exercise is so important?

"It's not just about being physically healthy," she adds. "It's making friends and feeling good about yourself.

"The mental and social aspects are just as important."

2018 UK Coaching Awards winners

Children's Coach of the Year - Ady Gray

- Ady Gray Community Coach of the Year - Lee Coulson

- Lee Coulson Disability Coach of the Year - Melanie Timberlake

- Melanie Timberlake Heather Crouch Young Coach of the Year - Izzy Cottrell

- Izzy Cottrell High Performance Coach of the Year - Matthew Lawrence

BBC Get Inspired will be showcasing the 15 regional and national Unsung Hero Award winners - recognising those who help make grass roots sport happen - from 1-15 December in the build up to Sports Personality of the Year.

The overall winner will be revealed during the show in Birmingham, from 19:00-21:00 GMT on BBC One.