London Marathon 2019: You shrink how much? 7 stats to make you go wow!

You expect to ache all over, be extremely tired and need to eat a lot of recovery food. These are a given after a marathon.

But what are some of the potentially unexpected consequences of running for hours through the streets of London?

From how many steps a marathon runner takes to how much height is lost during the race (yes, really, you shrink*), Get Inspired uncovers some weird and wonderful London Marathon stats you would never expect to be true.

All the calories

Power up

Breaking a sweat

You look shorter to me!

*don't worry, you regain your height about 24 hours later as discs in your spine regain their fluid

Binge watch

Le Jog

#RestDay