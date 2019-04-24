London Marathon 2019: You shrink how much? 7 stats to make you go wow!
Get Inspired
You expect to ache all over, be extremely tired and need to eat a lot of recovery food. These are a given after a marathon.
But what are some of the potentially unexpected consequences of running for hours through the streets of London?
From how many steps a marathon runner takes to how much height is lost during the race (yes, really, you shrink*), Get Inspired uncovers some weird and wonderful London Marathon stats you would never expect to be true.
All the calories
Power up
Breaking a sweat
You look shorter to me!
*don't worry, you regain your height about 24 hours later as discs in your spine regain their fluid