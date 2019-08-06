Angling: How to get into sport fishing

How do I start?

Get Fishing will help you find your nearest angling taster session in England. If you live in Scotland get in contact with Angling Scotland, for Wales try Angling Cymru and it's Ulster Angling Federation in Northern Ireland.

What is angling?

Angling is the sport or pastime of fishing with a rod and line where catching fish is the aim.

There are several types of angling to experiment with, including float fishing, lure fishing and fly fishing. Each type involves different techniques to tempt fish into taking the bait.

Angling has a range of physical efforts and can be combined easily with walking or cycling.

You can get started with the most basic equipment available - ask your local club or tackle shop to help pick what you need.

Angling can be as easy or complicated as you want it to be. Start simple and learn the basics before moving on to target different species of fish in all sorts of locations.

Is it for me?

No matter what your age or ability, angling is a great way to get active with many health benefits. Whether it's a quick hour at the local canal or river or spending a whole day with friends and family by the sea - join millions of people who enjoy angling.

What to expect when I start?

Angling involves spending time by the water which is brilliant for relaxation and concentration .

which is brilliant for and . Join an angling club to meet new people and aid better mental health .

and aid . Invite family or friends to make it a social activity.

activity. It will help you to become more physically active at a pace that suits you , whatever your age.

, whatever your age. The British Disabled Angling Association offers accessible angling for people with a range of disabilities.

Are you inspired to try angling? Or maybe you are a keen enthusiast already? Get in touch and tell us your experience of the activity by tweeting us on @bbcgetinspired, visiting us on Facebook or email us on getinspired@bbc.co.uk.

All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.