Unsung Heroes

'The more I can do the happier I will be'
2017 Unsung Hero winner Denise Larrad reveals what winning the award was like and the new opportunities she has been involved with since.
Stuart Usher, who provides self-defence classes to families, is honoured with a BBC Unsung Hero Award.
Brothers Keith and Gervis Knox, founders of Ormeau Table Tennis Club in Belfast, win the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award for Northern Ireland.
Wendy Russell, who set up the first deaf hockey session in the country at Brighton & Hove Hockey Club, is named BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero for the South East.
How did Marcellus Baz go from gang member to BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero winner at Sports Personality of the Year?
Sport stars Kristian Thomas and Louise Hunt explain their role in helping choose the Unsung Hero 2017 winner.
Find out who was BBC Get Inspired's Unsung Hero for your local area with the list of 15 regional winners across the United Kingdom.
Around the UK, each region has nominated and selected a sport volunteer who deserves recognition for their time and commitment to their community. You can meet them all here.