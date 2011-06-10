Peter Whiteford leads Scots' Italian Open challenge

Whiteford carded a second-round five-under-par round at the Italian Open

Peter Whiteford is now the highest-placed Scottish challenger at the Italian Open after a second-round 67.

But, despite his five-under score, he is in a group three strokes behind the leader, Englishman Robert Rock.

Scott Jamieson, who started the day one stroke behind Rock, signed for a disappointing second round of 74.

Former European number one Colin Montgomerie followed his opening-round 75 with a 70 to miss the cut by five strokes at Royal Park Golf Club.

The former Ryder Cup captain, who exited the Wales Open on 15-over last week, is facing a battle to make sure of his place at this year's Open.

Richie Ramsay is now the second-highest placed Scot at the tournament near Turin, his 69 placing him a stroke behind Whiteford.

Lloyd Saltman is a further two strokes behind after his 68, while George Murray (69) and David Drysdale (71) are level with Jamieson.

Gary Orr (69) and Alastair Forsyth (71) just made the cut.