Paul Casey leads Frys.com Open as Tiger Woods makes cut

Frys.com Open (Players US unless stated) second round leaderboard

-8: P Casey (Eng) -7: B Cauley, E Els (SA) -6: G Willis, T Matteson, N Green (Aus), B Baird Selected others -1: T Woods Missed cut: D Duval, P Perez

Woods was playing in his first tournament since the US PGA Championship

England's Paul Casey leads the Frys.com Open in California by one shot after a fog-delayed second round in which Tiger Woods also made the cut.

Casey, the world number 20 and highest-ranked player at the event, is on eight under par after carding a 64.

Woods was in danger of missing the cut after a poor two-over-par first round.

But, having mixed six birdies with three bogeys to finish one under par second time out, he said: "I putted better. That was a positive."

Former world number one Woods last played at the US PGA Championship in August, where he failed to make the cut, and he has since dropped outside of the top 50 in the rankings for the first time in almost 15 years.

He said: "My 'feels' are coming back. All the balls are pin high which is a very good sign."

Woods is seven shots behind Casey, who has also struggled with injuries this season, going into the weekend.

TIGER WOODS IN 2011 US PGA missed cut

WGC Invitational T37th

Players Ch'ship withdrew

Masters T4th

Arnold Palmer T24th

WGC Cadillac T10th

WGC Match Play T33rd

Farmers Insurance T44th

Casey, who is still recovering from a toe injury, decided to return to the PGA Tour for the next two weeks to complete the minimum 15 events required to maintain his card for next season.

"The toe isn't 100%," the 34-year-old admitted. "I've had it since late May.

"It was a joint in my foot which wasn't allowing my foot to move correctly and that put pressure on my toe.

"My goal right now is to get healthy, and I am probably about 70% [fully fit] - 2011 has been a frustrating year."

Casey began the second round three shots back, but rolled in six birdies in his opening nine holes, the only blemish to his round coming on the 13th.

"The back nine, my front nine, the greens were perfect," he added. "You're not going to get greens any better than that."

America's Bud Cauley sank five birdies in his 66 to move into second on seven under par, while South Africa's Ernie Els is also one shot behind Casey.