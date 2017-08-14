Men's golf rankings & Ryder Cup qualifying positions
World rankings
As of 23 July 2018
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Points
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|United States
|406.44
|2
|Justin Rose
|England
|399.00
|3
|Justin Thomas
|United States
|415.58
|4
|Brooks Koepka
|United States
|320.88
|5
|Jon Rahm
|Spain
|353.93
|6
|Francesco Molinari
|Italy
|359.66
|7
|Rory McIlroy
|Northern Ireland
|306.17
|8
|Jordan Spieth
|United States
|349.22
|9
|Rickie Fowler
|United States
|316.12
|10
|Jason Day
|Australia
|253.98
|11
|Tommy Fleetwood
|England
|311.66
|12
|Alex Noren
|Sweden
|271.17
|13
|Patrick Reed
|United States
|285.09
|14
|Bubba Watson
|United States
|248.39
|15
|Paul Casey
|England
|245.98
|16
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Japan
|236.04
|17
|Henrik Stenson
|Sweden
|199.96
|18
|Xander Schauffele
|United States
|236.16
|19
|Marc Leishman
|Australia
|231.52
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|Spain
|195.36
Other Europeans in top 50:
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Points
|24
|Tyrrell Hatton
|England
|204.98
|29
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|Spain
|184.93
|32
|Ian Poulter
|England
|169.60
|39
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|England
|147.08
|44
|Ross Fisher
|England
|123.77
European Tour Race to Dubai rankings
As of 23 July 2018.
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Points
|1
|Francesco Molinari
|Italy
|4,234,947
|2
|Patrick Reed
|United States
|2,923,727
|3
|Alex Noren
|Sweden
|2,651,875
|4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|England
|2,628,364
|5
|Rory McIlroy
|Northern Ireland
|2,494,458
|6
|Russell Knox
|Scotland
|1,947,250
|7
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Denmark
|1,820,070
|8
|Jon Rahm
|Spain
|1,568,074
|9
|Ryan Fox
|New Zealand
|1,564,184
|10
|Tyrrell Hatton
|England
|1,549,584
Other Britons in top 50:
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Points
|13
|Eddie Pepperell
|England
|1,487,196
|14
|Justin Rose
|England
|1,466,141
|22
|Chris Wood
|England
|1,041,962
|23
|Matt Wallace
|England
|1,039,099
|24
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|England
|984,870
|28
|Andy Sullivan
|England
|939,544
|31
|Paul Casey
|England
|840,635
|32
|Ian Poulter
|England
|837,354
|37
|Ross Fisher
|England
|710,807
|48
|Chris Paisley
|England
|551,915
|50
|Danny Willett
|England
|530,942
Ryder Cup rankings
As of 23 July 2018. Players in bold currently qualify.
Europe
The 12-man team will comprise the first four players from the European Points List, followed by the leading four players from the World Points List and completed by four wildcard picks by captain Thomas Bjorn. It has not been confirmed yet when players can stop earning qualification points.
European Points
Determined by how many Race to Dubai points a player has earned from events on the European Tour, the majors & World Golf Championships
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Points
|1
|Francesco Molinari
|Italy
|5,663,301.97
|2
|Justin Rose
|England
|4,372,092.40
|3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|England
|3,882,010.28
|4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|England
|3,440,030.99
|5
|Alex Noren
|Sweden
|3,343,942.85
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|Northern Ireland
|3,139,064.80
|7
|Jon Rahm
|Spain
|2,849,362.17
|8
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Denmark
|2,809,967.40
|9
|Russell Knox
|Scotland
|2,520,465.12
|10
|Eddie Pepperell
|England
|2,450,772.29
World Points
Determined by overall Official World Golf Ranking points earned from events on the PGA Tour, European Tour, the majors & World Golf Championships
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Points
|1
|Justin Rose
|England
|357.50
|2
|Francesco Molinari
|Italy
|343.69
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|Northern Ireland
|286.77
|4
|Jon Rahm
|Spain
|278.63
|5
|Tommy Fleetwood
|England
|272.45
|6
|Alex Noren
|Sweden
|248.12
|7
|Tyrrell Hatton
|England
|220.17
|8
|Paul Casey
|England
|156.44
|9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|England
|148.26
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|Spain
|140.90
United States
The points system for the American team will conclude on 12 August following the PGA Championship, with the top eight players on the points list securing spots on the 12-man team. The four remaining slots on the team will be captain's selections. Three selections will be announced by captain Jim Furyk following the Dell Technologies Championship scheduled to be completed on 3 September and the final selection will be announced after the BMW Championship on 9 September.
|Rank
|Name
|Points
|1
|Brooks Koepka
|8,981.472
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|7,809.287
|3
|Patrick Reed
|7,740.630
|4
|Justin Thomas
|6,727.053
|5
|Bubba Watson
|5,509.387
|6
|Jordan Spieth
|5,148.306
|7
|Rickie Fowler
|4,620.241
|8
|Webb Simpson
|4,277.808
|9
|Bryson DeChambeau
|4,236.858
|10
|Phil Mickelson
|4,120.703