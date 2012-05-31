Rory McIlroy lies one under par at Memorial Tournament in Ohio

Rory McIlroy hopes to recapture his best form ahead of US Open defence

Rory McIlroy recovered from an early quadruple bogey to post a first round of one-under-par 71 at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Ohio.

McIlroy, who missed the cut at last week's PGA at Wentworth, was two shots behind a group of players on three under, some still out on the course.

McIlroy had a seven at the par-three 12th hole, and also bogeyed the 17th.

The world number two recorded birdies at the 14th, 15th, fourth and ninth holes and also eagled the fifth hole.

The Holywood player had missed the cut at the Players' Championship at Sawgrass and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in recent weeks.