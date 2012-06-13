Rory McIlroy says his confidence is improving ahead of the US Open after missing three consecutive cuts in recent weeks.

McIlroy is defending the title he won last year, with fellow Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell having won the title the previous year.

The world number two has been joined by his father Gerry and four friends from home as he attempts to relax off the course ahead of the weekend's action.

BBC NI's Stephen Watson began by asking McIlroy if the past year had flown by.