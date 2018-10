BBC Sport golf pundits Sir Nick Faldo and Wayne Grady analyse how Ernie Els won the Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

It is the popular South African's second Open title after his success at Muirfield in 2002.

Els' birdie at the 18th allowed him to pip long-time leader Adam Scott by a single shot to win with a score of seven under.

Available to UK users only.