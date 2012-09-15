Shin hails 'amazing' Open round

  • From the section Golf

South Korea's Jiyai Shin discusses the "amazing" round of 64 that moves her into a commanding five-shot lead after the second round of the Women's British Open at Royal Liverpool.

Shin will spend 36 holes on the final day in the company of her nearest rival, compatriot Inbee Park, who carded a four under par 68 to claim outright second place.

Available to UK users only.

Coverage: Live coverage on BBC TV. Sunday: 14:00-17:30, BBC Two & BBC HD. Updates on BBC Sport website.

Top Stories