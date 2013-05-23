PGA Championship: Luke Donald and Rory McIlroy struggle

PGA Championship, Wentworth - first round leaderboard

-6: J Kingston (SA) -5 : M Ilonen (Fin) -4: S Henry (Sco), G Fdez-Castano (Sp) Selected others: -3 S Khan (Eng), M Warren (Sco); -2 L Westwood (Eng), P Casey (Eng) Level: J Rose (Eng), S Garcia (Sp), E Els (SA) +2: R McIlroy (NI), G McDowell (NI), D Clarke (NI) +4: I Poulter (Eng) +6: L Donald (Eng)

Luke Donald made an awful start to his defence of his PGA Championship title on day one at Wentworth.

The world number six carded four bogeys and one double bogey on the front nine and ended six over after a 78.

England's Justin Rose finished bogey, double bogey to drop from three under to level, six shots off leader James Kingston from South Africa.

World number two Rory McIlroy had also been three under after 12 but bogeyed five of the last six for a two-over 74.

He is alongside Sergio Garcia and playing partner Graeme McDowell, who also both took 74.

The Spaniard, who apologised for his "inappropriate" comment about Tiger Woods on Wednesday, was cheered as he started his first round on Thursday.

He made four birdies but was hampered by four bogeys and one double bogey.

The opening round was delayed midway through because of thunder and lighting.

By that time, Kingston, ranked 297 in the world, had seized the the lead having carded seven birdies and one bogey for a six-under-par 66.

The 47-year-old is playing on a sponsor's invitation after losing his card at the end of last season.

Finland's Mikko Ilonen is a shot behind the South African on five under par, while Scotland's Scott Henry and Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano are four under and Englishman Simon Khan is one of six players a shot back from them.

Austria's Martin Wiegele was also four under after 13 holes when play was suspended for the day.

Northern Irishmen McIlroy and McDowell, playing partners for the day, both carded 74s

English pair Lee Westwood and Paul Casey both went round in 70.

All but one of last year's victorious Ryder Cup team are in the 150-man field, but several of them fell victim to the closing stretch at Wentworth.

McIlroy, who is still seeking his first win of the year after five victories worldwide in 2012, said: "Even when I was three under I thought things could have been better.

"It was one of those rounds that I let slip through my fingers. My hands were cold, I was wearing mittens all the way round trying to keep them warm, but I'm pretty unfamiliar with these conditions after playing in warmer climates."

McIlroy's playing partner McDowell ran up a double-bogey seven on the 18th to match McIlroy's 74.

McDowell, who took eight on the same hole in the opening round last year, hit his approach into the moat surrounding the raised green.

The two Northern Irishman were in the clubhouse before the weather-induced delay, which lasted just over 90 minutes.