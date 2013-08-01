Jimmy Mullen out of English Amateur Championship

Devon's Jimmy Mullen, who made the cut at The Open, has been eliminated from the English Amateur Championship after losing in the first round of matchplay.

Mullen lost 3&1 to Nathan Kimsey after coming through two rounds of strokeplay to make the matchplay stages.

Fellow Devon golfer David Ashley made the last 32 after beating Paul Howard 2&1 at Frilford Heath Golf Club.

But he came unstuck as he lost a tight battle with Chris Halley on the 22nd hole in the following round.