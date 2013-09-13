Evian Championship: Mika Miyazato secures first-round lead

Mika Miyazato

Evian Championship first-round leaderboard

-6: M Miyazato (Jap) -5: S Gal (Ger), S Pettersen (Nor), Ri Pak (Kor) -4: C Kim (US) -3: M Wie (US), L Ko (NZ), K Webb (Aus), L Wright (Aus) Selected others -1: P Creamer (US), C Choi (Kor), J Johnson (US) level: H Clyburn (Eng) +2: C Matthew (Sco) +3: C Hull (Eng), L Davies (Eng),

Japan's Mika Miyazato claimed a one-shot lead in the first round of the Evian Championship, the inaugural fifth major of the season on the LPGA Tour.

The first day's play was washed out but Miyazato took advantage of better conditions to card a six-under-par 65.

Germany's Sandra Gal, Se Ri Pak of South Korea and Norway's Suzann Pettersen are all one shot behind.

South Korean Inbee Park, chasing a record fourth major this year, made a poor start with a three-over-par 74.

New Zealand amateur Lydia Ko, who could become the youngest ever winner of a major, posted a three-under-par 68 that was matched by American Michelle Wie and Australia's Karrie Webb on the shores of Lake Geneva.

England's Holly Clyburn is six shots off the pace tied for 33rd place while Scotland's Catriona Matthew finished her round with a two-over-par 73

The second round will now place on Saturday with the competition shortened to 54 holes because of the weather.