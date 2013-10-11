Michael Hoey and Gareth Maybin miss cut in Portugal Masters

Northern Ireland pair Michael Hoey and Gareth Maybin have failed to make the halfway cut at the Portugal Masters.

Belfast player Hoey carded a four-over-par 75 on Friday to finish on one over and three shots shy of the cut mark.

Maybin was two shots further back after the Ballyclare man shot a 70 while Ireland's Simon Thornton (69) is four behind the leaders on eight under.

Paul McGinley (66) is five under and David Higgins (68) also made the cut on three under.

Shane Lowry (71) ended one under, Damien McGrane (74) two over and Peter Lawrie (71) six over.