Tournament of Champions: Dustin Johnson shares lead

Tournament of Champions third-round leaderboard

-14: D Johnson (US), W Simpson (US), J Spieth (US) -12: Z Johnson (US) -11: J Dufner (US), B Snedeker (US), K Streelman (US), G Woodland (US) -10: C Kirk (US), P Reed (US), A Scott (Aus) Selected other -6: M Laird (Sco)

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is in a three-way tie for the lead at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii after a four-under-par 69 in the third round.

Jordan Spieth, 20, joined Johnson after also firing a 69, while Webb Simpson had six birdies in a 68 to move up.

Overnight leader Zach Johnson is two shots adrift of the leaders after a one-over 74 at the Plantation Course.

Scotland's Martin Laird slipped to 21st after a 70 while Australia's Adam Scott is the top non-American on 10 under.

Recent Tournament of Champions winners 2013: D Johnson (US) 2012: S Stricker (US) 2011: J Byrd (US) 2010: G Ogilvy (Aus) 2009: G Ogilvy (Aus)

Masters champion Scott hit five birdies in his opening 14 holes to move up to 11 under in the 30-man event but bogeys on the 15th and 17th checked his progress before he ended his round with a birdie on the last.

Dustin Johnson's round sprang to life at the par-five ninth after his 211-yard approach finished two feet from the pin for a tap-in eagle. Three more birdies on the back nine followed but he missed a 15-foot birdie attempt on the last that would have given him the outright lead.

"I've got to take advantage of the par fives," said the American when asked what he would need to do in Monday's final round to win the tournament.

"I made a birdie and an eagle but I parred the two on the back nine which is poor for me, especially after hitting good drives."

Simpson, the 2012 US Open champion, birdied four of the last seven holes to set the clubhouse lead and the 28-year-old told the Golf Channel: "I've just got to stay patient. If you don't get it going early, you've got plenty of opportunities on the back nine."