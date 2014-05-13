Close menu

Martin Kaymer back in the big time after Sawgrass win

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Martin Kaymer practised until his hands bled in his quest to return to golf's big time.

With the prestigious Players' Championship trophy in his possession, the 29-year-old German can reflect with huge satisfaction on a tortuous journey back to the top of the game.

It is hard to underestimate just how impressive this victory in the PGA Tour's flagship tournament was. He led from start to finish after an opening 63 but it took the gutsiest of putts on the 71st green to realise the win he so desperately craved.

Kaymer had been cruising until a 90-minute break when the Sunday evening thunder rolled in. He resumed with a horrible double bogey at the 15th and from then on it was only his will to win that saw him through.

He had the best part of 30 feet downhill with at least four feet of left to right break when he faced that crucial par putt on the island green 17th. Somehow Kaymer found a way to locate the middle of the cup.

It was one of the greatest putts seen at Sawgrass, and helped seal a victory to suggest Kaymer is capable of adding to his one career major. It also propelled him back into the heart of this year's Ryder Cup reckoning.

He has finally departed the doldrums. A world number one in 2010, he had tumbled out of the top 60 while dedicating himself to new techniques to make him a more complete golfer.

After winning the 2010 US PGA Championship, one of four victories that season, Kaymer went to world number one the following February. But he knew he was incomplete as a golfer because he could only move the ball left to right through the air.

The remodelling of his action to be able to add a draw to his stock fade is somewhat akin to what Sir Nick Faldo did to make himself capable of winning majors. It's been a case of two steps back to advance three.

Kaymer and Faldo share similar levels of commitment and determination. "He has worked extremely hard," his long-time caddie Craig Connelly told BBC Sport.

"His hands can be in some state. You know they can bleed. He spends hours on the range when he's away from tournament play and back in Phoenix at Whisper Rock and then when he's back in Germany with his coach Gunter Kessler.

"He was probably at his lowest towards the end of last year. He was really struggling because he still had the really bad shot going left, which he hates.

Martin Kaymer (left) celebrates with his caddie Craig Connelly after his one-stroke victory at The Players Championship
Martin Kaymer (right) won the PGA Players Championship on Sunday to claim his first title in 18 months

"He just stripped it down and went back to basics with Gunter. He now knows he can draw the ball when he has to and that's what he's going to do."

That level of dedication is fuelled by an immense desire to win and this victory means as much to him as his PGA triumph at Whistling Straits.

"It was not about how good I play or how bad I play, it's about how much you want that win," Kaymer said.

"At 17 and 18, I really, really wanted it, and it gives me a lot of satisfaction. For my caddie, as well.

"We worked so hard and we went through ups and downs the last two years, and it's very tough because as an athlete you always want it now, you always want the success now, but in golf you just cannot force it."

The day before Kaymer shot his opening 63 at Sawgrass, Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley walked a few practice holes with the German. Kaymer struck the decisive putt at Medinah in 2012 and is desperate to play for the Irish skipper at Gleneagles.

That's one of the reasons he sees this epic victory as a launch pad for the rest of his career. "It's very easy to just be happy now, relax and let things happen," Kaymer said.

"But now it's a time we have to work even harder. I need to sit down and reflect on the round, reflect on the last 36 holes that I played because I shot only one-under par on the weekend. It's OK, but there was a lot of room to be better.

"We still have three majors left this year. I'm not saying that I'm thinking about it now, but there's still a lot of golf left this year that I would like to participate on the weekends."

That's a winner's mentality.

Perhaps his faithful caddie summed it up best. Connelly said: "I shouldn't say he's back to the old Martin because he is obviously a much-improved golfer. The mindset is the old Martin, the golfer is better."

  • Comment posted by youwhat, at 09:48 13 May 2014

    @2

    Exciting enough for you to read and then comment on, old mucker!!

  • Comment posted by GT, at 07:15 13 May 2014

    Congratulations to Martin on a great win, much deserved.
    I do hope young Speith doesn't improve mentally before the Ryder Cup as for 3 days he was brilliant.
    Lee Westwood's final day performance was disappointing, but not surprising.
    All in all, a very exciting event

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, at 09:25 15 May 2014

    Good on Kaymer for working hard to rediscover his game. But practice is only the answer if you've got things basically right, and you're trying to groove the right things. Until you reach that point, practice can be positively harmful as it cements bad habits as well as good. The hard bit- and more deserving of congratulation- is working out what in your swing or in your mind you need to change.

  • Comment posted by Tommy_Toe_Punt, at 13:58 13 May 2014

    @JDandfries

    Monkey off his back? He's only 21!

    I am sure there are many players who at the age of 21 who would have loved to have come as close as JS in winning the Masters and PGA at Sawgrass at such a young age.

  • Comment posted by welshwizard5, at 11:08 14 May 2014

    @42
    According to JD, anyone finishing second must have choked. Perhaps he needs to look at how many times Jack finished second in a major.....

    It is possible to come up short because the other guys played better on the day. All part of a learning experience, especially for the younger players like Spieth.

  • Comment posted by Carl, at 10:08 14 May 2014

    @40, It was a strange decision though Forsyth has known Iain for 15 years so I guess he was better placed than most to know what he would have wanted.

  • Comment posted by nbriars, at 12:51 13 May 2014

    I was impressed with the good sportsmanship between Speith and Kaymer on Saturday. Wish you could see it more often.
    Only criticism Speith deserves is for not shouting a warning when hitting wayward shots.

  • Comment posted by MJRPEEL, at 11:57 13 May 2014

    Congratulations to him - he deserves it and seems a charming fellow too. A good combination in any event.

  • Comment posted by U6516963, at 11:47 13 May 2014

    I heard Kaymer was quoted to have said "It's nice to be important, but more important to be nice". Seems to sum him up and why he is so likable.

  • Comment posted by U15630523, at 11:46 13 May 2014

    @12 Carl. I dont think its a co-incidence either that Tiger is not the same player without Steve Williams on the bag, and Adam Scotts form has improved since Williams started working with him.
    Not saying its all down to Williams obviously but certainly believe there is something there.

  • Comment posted by Berbear, at 11:31 13 May 2014

    Gary Player said the harder he practiced the 'luckier' he got

    Well done to him amazing first round
    The work has paid off & he keeps the momentum from last year going

  • Comment posted by U11824256, at 10:28 13 May 2014

    I had a nice little bit on Kaymer @ 110/1 so was delighted he pulled through, nice guy and seriously good player - hopefully he can kick on now - expect a good showing in the remaining majors from Kaymer

    Speith needs to grow up a lot, but he has time to do that; and he needs to get shot of his caddie, who gave him some terrible advice during the Players and the Masters - very talented though.

  • Comment posted by Odin, at 22:39 15 May 2014

    Kaymer's turn this last week and good on him but be careful about lumping too much adulation his way, aka Stenson who was apparently going to dominate golf only a few months back.

    So many legends on this thread, I feel honoured.

  • Comment posted by Cevert, at 18:35 15 May 2014

    @ 59 Never said I was a legend. Sawgrass was last week anyway !

  • Comment posted by FortyTwo, at 18:23 15 May 2014

    Bantamben and JDanfries. If you were the legends you think you are wouldn't you be playing at Sawgrass not posting comments about it?

  • Comment posted by Cevert, at 17:21 15 May 2014

    @ 57 Plus 4 What at ? I've held a Tour Card but don't need to tell others about the standard of my golf.

  • Comment posted by Cevert, at 12:42 15 May 2014

    @ 55 Your obviously good, no in fact very very good, in fact very modest

  • Comment posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, at 10:08 15 May 2014

    Kaymer should be held up as a role model to all youngsters, hard work and persistence can lead to success.

  • Comment posted by U11824256, at 08:53 15 May 2014

    @Tommy

    The next major after RM's collapse at Augusta he went on to win by 8 shots, so he managed to deal with it pretty well.

    However, Speith went straight into the next 'Major' after the masters and choked again, he needs to learn very quickly or it will become a habit!

    @Welsh - Where did I say anyone who comes second choked? its all about context - some people just cant deal with the pressure

  • Comment posted by same old England, at 21:31 14 May 2014

    Martin Kaymer should quit golf and play nfl

