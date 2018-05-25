Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy wins the PGA Championship at Wentworth by one shot after a closing round of 66.

Five birdies on the back nine edged out fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, with overnight leader Thomas Bjorn slumping to a tie for third - alongside Luke Donald.

The victory is McIlroy's first European Tour success since 2012 and his first ever pro win on European soil, coming just days after he announced his split with fiancée Caroline Wozniacki.

Available to UK users only.