BBC Sport looks back at the best shots from the weekend's PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Thomas Bjorn, Luke Donald and Rory McIlroy all feature, as does Shane Lowry's monster putt on the 18th hole.

The event was won by McIlroy after the Northern Irishman came from seven shots behind to card a six-under-par 66 and win by one.

