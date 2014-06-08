St Jude Classic: Ben Crane holds on for fifth PGA Tour victory

St Jude Classic, Memphis, final-round leaderboard

-10: B Crane (US) -9: T Merritt (US) -8: W Simpson (US), M Every (US), C Pettersson (Swe) -7: I Poulter (Eng), J Hahn (US), A Svoboda (US), B Harman (US), B Horschel (US) Selected others: -3: P Casey (Eng), Graeme McDowell (NI)

Ben Crane won his fifth PGA Tour event as he clinched the St Jude Classic in Memphis.

The United States golfer's 10 under total of 270 gave him victory by one shot from compatriot Troy Merritt.

Crane, 38, led after each round and although he did not make a birdie in his 18 holes, a three-over 73 was enough to seal victory at TPC Southwind.

England's Ian Poulter shot a final-round 64 to finish in a tie for sixth.

Another Englishman, Paul Casey, and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell both finished at three under.

Crane held a three-shot lead over Merritt after 54 holes, with the third round completed earlier on Sunday after the first three days were affected by poor weather conditions.

Reigning Open champion Phil Mickelson shot a final-round 72 to finish at -6.

Despite his victory, Crane is not eligible to participate in the US Open, the season's second major, which begins at Pinehurst on Thursday.