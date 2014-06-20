Tiger Woods to make return at Congressional

Tiger Woods won the Open at Hoylake in 2006

Tiger Woods will return to action next week for the first time since March after recuperating from back surgery.

The 38-year-old world number four will play in the US PGA Tour's National event at Congressional.

"After a lot of therapy, I have recovered well and will be supporting my foundation next week," Woods said.

"I've just started to hit full shots but it's time to take the next step. I will be a bit rusty but I want to play myself back into competitive shape."

The 14-time major champion's return suggests he could be fit for the Open Championship at Hoylake, starting on 17 July.

He won his third and most recent Open title at the Royal Liverpool course in 2006, two months after the death of his father and mentor, Earl.

Woods's agent Mark Steinberg said his future schedule would be assessed on an "ongoing basis".

Tiger Woods' major titles Masters: US Open: Open Championship: US PGA: 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 2000, 2002, 2008 2000, 2005, 2006 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007

Woods, who won his last major in 2008, has not played since the final round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship three months ago and had surgery on a pinched nerve in his back on 31 March.

He missed the Masters at Augusta for the first time in 19 years and was also absent from this month's US Open as he continued his rehabilitation at home in Florida.

His 14-month stay at the top of the world rankings ended during his time out, with Australian Adam Scott taking over as world number one.

After winning the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines while playing with a broken leg, Woods underwent knee surgery and was sidelined for eight months, missing the Open and the PGA Championship.

In 2011, the American missed the US Open and Open with knee and Achilles injuries.