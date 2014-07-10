Stephanie Meadow struggles at Women's British Open

Stephanie Meadow is a former British Amateur champion

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow faces a struggle to make the cut at the Women's British Open at Royal Birkdale after opening with a five-over-par 77.

The 22-year-old from Jordanstown carded double bogeys at the ninth and 15th holes and also posted bogeys at the first, fifth, 11th and 13th.

The Royal Portrush member also recorded three birdies in her first round.

Meadow qualified for the event on Monday, just a day after finishing joint third at the European Masters.

The County Antrim woman was joint second in the qualifying event at Southport and Ainsdale thanks to a five-under 69, which included birdies on five of the first seven holes.

Japanese player Ayako Uehara is the clubhouse leader on four under, with American Mo Martin one shot behind.

Meadow has made a fantastic start to her career as a professional.

Just a few weeks ago, in her first event since quitting the amateur ranks, Meadow finished third in the US Women's Open at Pinehurst.

That was followed by her joint-third finish at the European Masters, thanks to a course record-equalling 63 at Buckinghamshire.

Meanwhile it was announced on Thursday that Meadow has signed with agents Blue Giraffe Sports and will play in another major next month, the Wegmans LPGA Championship.