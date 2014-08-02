Last updated on .From the section Golf

Woods (left) won the tournament the last time it came to Valhalla in 2000

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will play alongside each other for the first two rounds of the US PGA Championship at Valhalla next week.

Woods, 38, has won the tournament four times while fellow American Mickelson, 44, clinched the title in 2005.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington, the 2008 winner, completes the trio, which gets under way at 13:35 BST on Thursday.

Open champion Rory McIlroy will join US Open winner Martin Kaymer and Masters champion Bubba Watson at 18:45.

The par-71 course at the 2008 Ryder Cup venue in Kentucky, which also hosted the season's final major in 2000 and 1996, is set to be the longest in the tournament's history at 7,458 yards.

Woods was the winner in 2000 while compatriot Mark Brooks - playing with fellow past champions John Daly (1991) and Rich Beem (2002) at 13:30 - was victorious in 1996, the first major tournament at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

Defending champion Jason Dufner tees off at 18:55 with 2011 winner Keegan Bradley and 2009 victor YE Yang of South Korea.

