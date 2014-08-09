US PGA: Darren Clarke misses Valhalla cut despite 69

Darren Clarke was unable to undo the damage of his opening 79 at Valhalla

US PGA Championship Venue: Valhalla GC, Kentucky Dates: 7-10 August Coverage: Daily reports on BBC Sport website, live text and radio commentary of the last two days on the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio 5 live

Darren Clarke improved 10 shots on his first round as he fired a 69 at the US PGA on Friday but still missed the cut after ending on six over at Valhalla.

Graeme McDowell just made the cut on one over but former winner Padraig Harrington had one shot too many and will not be playing at the weekend.

Shane Lowry is on level par after a 74 on Friday.

Rory McIlroy, seeking to win back-to-back majors, is the leader by one on nine under par.

Clarke's round included three birdies in both nines although he also carded four bogeys.

Offaly man Lowry was unhappy at being told to start his round despite a torrential downpour.

Lowry was in the first group out at 7:30am local time but was unable to complete the opening hole before play was suspended.

And to make matters worse, the 27-year-old and playing partners Ryan Palmer and Bob Sowards were kept out on the course as officials believed the rain would clear quickly.

"I think to be honest, when we were playing the first hole, it was a joke," said Lowry, who bogeyed the first two holes.

"You couldn't see the flight of the ball after 150 yards.

"I called the referee over and said it to him but he said 'No, play on'.

"Then we were standing at the back of the first green for an hour, standing in the rain, nowhere to sit down, nothing to do.

"From there on it was just a grind for me all day. I'm obviously quite disappointed with the score I shot but it could have been a lot worse."